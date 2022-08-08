Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Bryce Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Rainforest Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
- Littering was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Rancier.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 16th Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
- Theft was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Kingman Road.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:02 p.m. Sunday in the 13100 block of Eighth Street.
- City warrant arrest was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of John David Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:13 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
- An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Liberty Street.
- A safekeeping was reported at 12:04 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana was reported at 1:14 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- A welfare check was reported at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported at 2:13 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Brookeview Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Agency assist for Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:53 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- An accident was reported at 9:29 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Hill Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:23 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- An accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest for debit card abuse, speeding in a construction zone, failure to display drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:44 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- A welfare check was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue F.
- An arrest for agency assist with Bell County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in violation of probation, assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Casa Drive.
- An arrest for burglary habitation with intent to commit other felony, possession of marijuana was reported at 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
- Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 2:07 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 4:17 a.m. Sunday on Cactus Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:22 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
- An accident was reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault of a family member was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 5:41 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of veterans Avenue and Georgetown Road.
- An accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cove Avenue.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
- Agency assist for Mt. Sterling, KY Police Department was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 10:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Phyllis Drive.
Harker Heights
- An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 10:12 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Agency assist for individual taken under an emergency order of detention was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Fall Creek Drive.
Lampasas
- An arrest for driving under the influence (minor) was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 2:31 a.m. Sunday on Gillen Court.
- Harassment was reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 8:52 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- Harassment was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.

