Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 600 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Wednesday in the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Waterfall Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1:53 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:05 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South 42nd Street and Water Street.
Failure to stop and give information-attended vehicle was reported at 7:09 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Oster Drive.
Bell County Sheriff’s Office reported a recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction at 10:12 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Old Florence Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Crestridge Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 3:02 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 6:31 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Maid Marian Circle.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 7:16 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Lake Belton Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:37 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Shawn Drive.
A city warrant for Killeen PD and unlawful carrying of weapons were reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of West Elms Road and Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North 12th Street.
Copperas Cove
A runaway was reported at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Jesse Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 5:46 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:33 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Scott Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Martin Luther King and East Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:56 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hayloft Circle.
An accident was reported at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:52 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscaping was reported at 7:26 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Osborne Trail.
An arrest was made at 7:58 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue on suspicion of assault with bodily injury-family violence.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Sun Point Circle.
Harker Heights
Assisting another agency was reported at 8:44 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 5:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive on suspicion of theft of property.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Shots fired was reported at 7:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Noise disturbance was reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
