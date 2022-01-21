Area police report indicate:
Killeen
Someone discharging a firearm towards a building was reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 Block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:38 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 Block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:49 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 700 Block of Haynes Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 Block of Hereford Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 500 Block of I Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 Block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 Block of Jacqueline Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Park Street and West G Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 900 Block of Adams Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 4:54 p.m. Thursday in the 18000 4th Street,
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 Block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 6:09 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 Block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not provide a police blotter by deadline on Friday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity reported at 2:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Public intoxication reported at 3:28 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Assailant was arrested on charge of marijuana possession at 12:54 p.m. in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
Theft reported at 1:27 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass reported at 4:49 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
Suspicious activity reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West 2nd Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
