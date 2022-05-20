Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:55 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Hindering secured creditors reported at 3:14 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Valley Forge Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 11:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of the East Young Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Little Avenue and South 10th 10th Street.
Shoplifting reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Violation of parole warrant reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Valley Road.
Possession of marijuana reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Abercrombie Drive.
Assault of a family member reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
Shoplifting reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gilmer Street.
Harker Heights
Sexual assault of a child reported at 9:27 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Ottawa Drive.
Burglary of a building reported at 10:31 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Copperhead Circle.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 6:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Wind Ridge Drive.
Aggravated assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 7:19 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Barber Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 7:27 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Texas Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Striking an unattended vehicle reported at 8:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
Accident reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Little Street and Shady Lane.
Assault of a family member reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Pecan Drive.
Illegal dumping reported at 1:19 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft reported at 2:12 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:58 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 6:14 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
Manufacturing with intent to deliver a controlled substance reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern reported at 10:04 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 7th Street.
Assault by contact reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 20 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Lampasas
Harassment reported at 1:42 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious person reported at 4:46 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass reported at 1:51 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Ave.
Suspicious person reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Theft reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 4:04 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South US Highway 183.
Reckless driver reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 10:23 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
