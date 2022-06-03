Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Terroristic threat reported at midnight Thursday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Bryce Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Illegal dumping reported at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Terroristic threat reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
No driver’s license reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Quarry Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Evading arrest or detention reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Goode Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Bryce Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft of a firearm reported at 7:54 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Rattlesnake Road.
Outstanding city warrants reported at 8:31 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Sexual assault reported at 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail.
Intoxicated driving reported at 2:34 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of I-14.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 500 of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying materials reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 10:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Striking an unattended vehicle reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An arrest was made at 7:29 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Accident reported at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Cline Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 10:55 p,m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical attention reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in 2200 block of Merle Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity reported at 2:44 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Hackberry Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 12:52 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Reckless driver reported at 1:12 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
