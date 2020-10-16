Today marks the 29th anniversary of the mass shooting at a Luby’s in Killeen that killed 23 people in 1991.
On Oct. 16, 1991, George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of the restaurant on Central Texas Expressway during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.
Using two semi-automatic pistols, Hennard killed 22 patrons in 12 minutes. The 23rd victim died of her injuries days later, marking the worst mass shooting in U.S. history at that time.
A salmon-colored marble monument bears the names of all 23 people who were killed that day. The memorial sits behind the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Those names are:
Patricia “Pat” Carney, 57, of Belton
Jimmie Caruthers, 48, of Austin
Kriemhild Davis, 62, of Killeen
Lt. Col. Steven Dody, 43, of Fort Hood
Al Gratia, 71, of Copperas Cove
Ursula Gratia, 67, of Copperas Cove
Debra Gray, 33, of Copperas Cove
Dr. Michael Griffith, 48, of Copperas Cove
Venice Henehan, 70, of Metz, Missouri
Clodine Humphrey, 63, of Marlin
Sylvia King, 30, of Killeen
Zona Lynn, 45, of Marlin
Connie Peterson, 43, of Austin
Ruth Pujol, 36, of Copperas Cove
Su-Zann Rashott, 36, of Copperas Cove
John Romero Jr., 33, of Copperas Cove
Thomas Simmons, 55, of Killeen
Glen Arval Spivey, 44, of Harker Heights
Nancy Stansbury, 44, of Harker Heights
Olgica Taylor, 45, of Waco
James Welsh, 75, of Waco
Lula Welsh, 64, of Waco
Juanita Williams, 64, of Temple
