Traffic stop, fugitive raid leads to drug charges

Two people are facing narcotics related charges, in two unrelated incidents, following recent arrests made in Killen.
Killeen resident Brittany Ann Jinks, 30, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. On Oct. 8, Killeen Police Department officers were on patrol in the area of 403 E. Stan Schlueter Loop when they made a traffic stop over a defective plate lamp, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. As the vehicle was slowing to a stop, a pouch was thrown from the window, police said. The driver was determined to be Jinks, and the passenger of the vehicle was determined to have a warrant. The pouch was retrieved and found to have a large amount of cash and a baggie with a suspected controlled substance in it.
Jinks told police the pouch was hers and she had been selling methamphetamine, in the amount of 28 grams every three days, according to the affidavit. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and was submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety for further testing.
Jinks also expressed her desire to return to South Carolina, and has also previously been convicted felony assault in 2016 and possession of a controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams, in 2019.
Jinks bond was set at $50,000.
In the other incident, Harker Heights resident Chase Allen Navarre, 20, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at the Sleep Inn located at 700 E. Central Expressway, pursuant to several outstanding felony warrants from Coryell County, on Oct. 13 according to separate affidavit. Navaree is also under investigation for several burglaries of multiple storage units in Killeen, police said. Navarre attempted to flee but was unable, and a search led to a clear plastic bag in his possession containing a crystal rock substance in his front right pocket. A field test of the substance came back positive for methamphetamine, and he was also charged with controlled substance - 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Navarre’s bond was set at $50,000.
