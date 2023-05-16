A Killeen woman is accused of possessing meth after she was stopped by Harker Heights police for a minor traffic violation.
According to an arrest affidavit, Heights police were on patrol Friday southbound on Indian Trail. They stopped the vehicle in front of them because its temporary license tag was not secured and flapping in the wind.
After speaking with the driver, identified as Maricarmen Cavazos, police said there “appeared to be the odor of Marijuana emanating from inside,” the affidavit read.
Cavazos reportedly told police, when asked, that she had smoked marijuana in the vehicle.
Conducting a search with probable cause, the officers found a “pink zipper handbag” in the glove compartment. Inside the handbag was a smaller pink zipper handbag.
Police found two glass pipes with burnt residue in the bowls, a digital scale, three small bags containing a “white crystal-like substance” and a larger bag containing a green leafy substance, according to the affidavit.
Police did a field test on the substance inside the bags, and it came back positive for meth in all of them. Without packaging, the contents of the small bags weighed a total of 1.6 grams.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James arraigned Cavazos on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. She set the bond at $22,000.
