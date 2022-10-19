A Killeen man was reportedly found with methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Killeen on Monday, according to an affidavit received Wednesday.
Marty Cruz, 51, of Killeen, was arrested on Monday during a traffic stop by the Killeen Police Department for failing to signal a turn, his associated arrest affidavit said. According to the affidavit, KPD officers smelled marijuana and conducted a subsequent search of the vehicle, which turned up between one and four grams of methamphetamine.
