A Killeen woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance after an officer reportedly found methamphetamine on her during a traffic stop.

“She made a passenger-side approach to the vehicle and made contact with the front-seat passenger, later identified as Dawnesha Johnson, and (the driver),” according to the probable-cause affidavit for the arrest of Johnson, 28. “She ... asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, to which they both responded, ‘No.’”

