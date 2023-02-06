A Killeen woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance after an officer reportedly found methamphetamine on her during a traffic stop.
“She made a passenger-side approach to the vehicle and made contact with the front-seat passenger, later identified as Dawnesha Johnson, and (the driver),” according to the probable-cause affidavit for the arrest of Johnson, 28. “She ... asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, to which they both responded, ‘No.’”
After receiving consent to search the car, the officer also searched Johnson’s purse.
“Inside of it, she observed a clear ‘smoking pipe,’” according to the affidavit. “(The officer) continued her search of the purse and inside a Nautica wallet located a small white bag wrapped in white paper. And inside the bag was a clear, crystal-like substance that from her training and experienced was methamphetamine.”
Results from a field-test showed the substance was meth, according to the affidavit.
On Monday, Johnson was listed in the Bell County Jail on $20,000 bond.
