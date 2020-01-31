A traffic stop for running a red light, led to the arrest of two, police said.
On Jan. 29, Killeen police initiated a traffic stop on Valley Avenue where they found a male driver with a female passenger.
The male, identified by police as 23-year-old Brandon Bailey, gave permission for police to search the vehicle, police said.
“Police located small plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance in the driver side door and in a fanny pack located in front of the front passenger seat area,” the arrest affidavit said. “The suspected methamphetamine had a cumulative weight of 2.5 grams with packaging and provided a presumptive positive result from a reliable field testing kit.”
According to police, Bailey allegedly admitted the drugs were his and that he gave a ‘drug pipe’ to the female passenger, identified by police as 26-year-old Brianna Steible. Reports said she hid the pipe in a private area of her body and surrendered it to police after the arrest.
Both Bailey and Steible were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters on Thursday. Bailey was given a charge with possession of a controlled substance of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Steible was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
As of Friday, Steible was not listed in the Bell County Jail. Bailey, however, was listed in the jail on a $20,000 bond.
