Bell County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Little Nolan Road and O.W. Curry Drive in Killeen on Wednesday morning, which led to one person being placed in custody and drugs being found nearby.
“Subsequent to the traffic stop, the Bell County Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a nearby residence and narcotics were located,” the sheriff’s department said in a release. “The resident, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident. Pending charges will be reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.