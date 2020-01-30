A Harker Heights person who was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday after a 12-hour standoff with police is being held with men in the jail even though the person identifies as a woman.
Justin D. Robison, 39, who is openly transgender and is known as Arial Robison, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. Robison’s bond is listed as $200,000 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Robison is not the first transgender person the jail has had as an inmate, according to Chief Deputy Chuck Cox on Wednesday in an email to the Herald.
“Inmates are processed based on their actual sex at the time they arrive here and not what they say they want to be,” Cox said. “It is our policy to keep all inmates safe regardless of who they are.”
Robison was posting on Facebook on Sunday before and during the incident, according to the public profile, with many people pleading with her. “I wanted to die, suicide by cop (but) I don’t want to hurt anyone,” Robison wrote at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. In that post, Robison admitted to firing a gun three times, once into the ground and twice into a brick wall.
The arrest appears to be the first for Robison in Texas, as a search of the Texas Department of Public Safety database of criminal convictions returned no results.
Heights police were called to the home in the 800 block of Olive Lane for a welfare check after receiving calls about a suicidal person. The situation began around 9 p.m. Sunday and ended around 9 a.m. Monday after the SWAT team breached the home.
Police said Robison, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired multiple shots inside the home during the standoff, but did not shoot anyone.
Police chief’s response
The Harker Heights police chief said it was the department’s partnership with other agencies that led to the outcome of the prolonged situation.
“The peaceful outcome was a result of the excellent job of our negotiators, joint SWAT team (Belton-Harker Heights), patrol officers, firefighter medics, and the cooperation and partnership of our great citizens of Harker Heights,” said Chief Phil Gadd in an email to the Herald on Thursday. He said surrounding police departments in Belton, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District and Nolanville provided support during the incident.
“It’s a great day when the resolution of a serious incident ends with no one hurt or killed and every police officer gets to go home and be with their families,” Gadd said. “We’re dedicated to … providing public services that empower people to focus on what matters most: their goals, hopes and dreams.”
Military service
Robison served 10 years in the Army, according to U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Robison served from September 1998 to February 2013, was not deployed and reached the rank of specialist as of June 2012.
Service medals include the Army Service Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal.
The military referred Robison as Justin Robison.
According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, 40% of respondents have attempted suicide in their lifetime — nearly nine times the attempted suicide rate in the U.S. population (4.6%).
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.