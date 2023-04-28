One day after a clearly frustrated district court judge approved another delay of Bell County’s oldest capital murder case, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to appoint a visiting judge to hear the case.
Judge John Gauntt — who has presided over the 27th Judicial District Court since first being elected in November of 2012 — has had the Marvin Guy capital murder case on his docket for most of the years he has been on the bench.
Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence at 5 that morning.
A NEW JUDGE?
A long-awaited trial date had been set for May 8, but during a hearing on April 12, three more defense attorneys left the team. With one attorney left, Gauntt agreed that the trial would have to be delayed.
“I’m at the end of my patience,” Gauntt said toward the end of the April 12 hearing.
The following day, the state filed a “Motion to appoint a visiting judge to expedite trial.”
In the April 13 motion, Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns asks that “the court appoint a visiting judge so that this case may be tried without disrupting the 27th Judicial District Court’s heavy docket.”
“The (court) has a heavy backlog of cases resulting from the (COVID-19) shutdown of the Bell County courts,” the motion states. “Appointing a visiting judge to hear ‘State v. Marvin Louis Guy’ would allow the court to focus on docket management to reduce that backlog of cases. A visiting judge could try this case in another courtroom without disrupting the normal order of case settings in the 27th...KPD Det. Dinwiddie was killed eight years and 11 months ago on May 9, 2014. The defendant has been incarcerated this entire time. It is in the interests of both the state and the defendant to rapidly resolve this case in the courtroom.”
Gauntt will rule on the motion during a hearing that is set for next Thursday, May 4.
As of Friday, a new trial date has not been set and Guy’s defense attorney, Leslie Booker, has not filed a response to the state’s motion.
