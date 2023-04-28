Protest 1

Protestors demand justice for Marvin Guy, a 56-year-old Black man from Killeen, during a march in Austin in September 2021.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

One day after a clearly frustrated district court judge approved another delay of Bell County’s oldest capital murder case, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to appoint a visiting judge to hear the case.

Marvin Guy

Marvin Guy

Judge John Gauntt — who has presided over the 27th Judicial District Court since first being elected in November of 2012 — has had the Marvin Guy capital murder case on his docket for most of the years he has been on the bench.

Marvin Guy File 1.jpg

An investigator places an evidence marker near a bat on Circle M Drive in Killeen as FBI agents watch. Killeen police officers were shot, one fatally, while serving search warrants Friday May 9, 2014.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.