A former kindergarten teacher at the Killeen Independent School District will have his day in court this summer as he faces a child sex felony.
The case of Leonardo Casias, 66, has been set for a jury trial on July 20, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Tuesday.
He has been charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony. Casias was released from jail earlier this month after a judge on Feb. 3 reduced his $200,000 bond to $100,000 and allowed him to be interviewed for a personal recognizance bond.
The Killeen Police Department received information that Casias engaged in inappropriate contact with a student in the 2016-2017 school year at Peebles Elementary School in Killeen, according to a previous KPD news release.
