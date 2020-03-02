More than two years after his indictment by a grand jury, a trial date was set for a former Fort Hood soldier accused of a second-degree felony after a Killeen accident that left another soldier dead in 2017.
At a special hearing on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a trial date was set for Aug. 3, said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman, who is prosecuting the case.
Sylvester Hiroyuki Hernandez, 35, who was a soldier with Fort Hood’s 15th Military Intelligence Battalion, was indicted on Feb. 7, 2018, on a charge of racing on a highway causing death.
An accident during a street race on Dec. 17, 2017, resulted in the death of Kali Athinos Strongheart, 28, of Fort Stewart, Georgia. Strongheart was originally from California and called himself a “biker and a car enthusiast,” according to his Facebook page.
Racing on the highway, usually a misdemeanor offense, becomes a second-degree felony if “an individual suffered serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Texas Transportation Code.
Strongheart was traveling south on Bunny Trail at a high rate of speed Dec. 17 when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen police spokeswoman, previously. He then crashed his green Dodge Challenger into the front of a house in the 3500 block of Barbed Wire Drive in Killeen, according to the affidavit for arrest for Hernandez.
Strongheart was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Police became aware of Hernandez’s connection to the accident after speaking to a witness that received a call from Hernandez in which he informed her that he was racing with Strongheart when Strongheart lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the house. A Ford Mustang with a missing a bumper was found in a nearby field that investigators determined to be registered to Hernandez, police said.
This is not the truth! Kali did not miscalculate a curb. He got hit by this young man which in turn made him go into that house! Please do not put false information about this case! His mother is heartbroken and the countless people Kali Strongheart has touched by his love for people and the things he loved. Do not just assume this is what happened!! My God!! #ThisIsATotalCap #JusticeForKali ♥️🗣🕊
