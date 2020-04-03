At a pretrial hearing on Thursday, a trial date was set for a Killeen man accused of two child sex felonies in 2018.
Antoine Lavoisier McGowan, 48, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday after being released on a personal recognizance bond, according to court and jail records.
A jury trial date was set for Aug. 10, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Thursday. He is facing one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and one charge of indecency with a child by contact, a third-degree felony, in separate alleged incidents that were investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies initially arrested McGowan in September 2018 and charged him with indecency with a child by contact following a department investigation launched in July of that year.
After his arrest, sheriff’s officials said six additional victims came forward and contacted the department’s special crimes unit. He was then charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
McGowan was indicted on both charges on Dec. 19, 2018, after being arrested on Sept. 5, 2018.
On Aug. 8, 2018, a Bell County sheriff’s detective watched a recorded interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton. During the interview, the 15-year-old girl described incidents of inappropriate touching beginning when she was 10 years old that happened “many times” over the next five years, according to the arrest affidavit.
In a separate allegation, a detective with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department watched a recorded interview with another teenage girl who said that McGowan sexually assaulted her approximately five times, beginning when she was 12 years old, according to the arrest affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.