A trial date has been set for this summer for an Austin man accused of starting a house fire that killed eight dogs, two parrots and two hamsters last year in Killeen.
A jury trial for William Daniel Miller, 39, is set for June 22 in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.
Miller was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond listed on a charge of arson intending to damage a habitat, a first-degree felony, and a bench warrant. He was booked back into jail on April 21 after previously posting a bond, according to court and jail records.
His address is listed as Austin in jail records.
Miller is also facing a charge of evading arrest or detention, a third-degree felony, stemming from the same alleged incident.
Killeen police were called on June 13, 2019, to Crockett Drive for a report of a stolen pickup truck. Police saw a man in the driver’s seat but he refused to get out of the vehicle, according to KPD, previously.
The man, later identified as Miller, then attempted to flee in the car and made his way to Stewart Street where the vehicle crashed into a parked car and motorcycle, police said. Miller allegedly ran to the 500 block of Goodnight Drive and attempted to gain access to vacant homes there.
After he made his way to an occupied home, Miller then “created a diversion,” by starting a fire indoors, KPD said previously.
The Killeen Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s office told the Herald in June last year that the animals had died from smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
In an arrest affidavit, a fire marshal reports that the structure had “major heat and smoke damage,” with “major damage to the living room.”
“There were also various combustible materials (near) the front door (that) sustained major fire damage,” police said. “The area of origin was near the front door in the living room.”
The fire marshal spoke with the homeowner, who said “that she was ordered outside by police who advised that someone was in her residence.”
The woman’s grandson also was in the home. Once they were outside, they saw their house was on fire, according to the affidavit.
A witness saw a man “cornered in her neighbors’ backyard by police before entering her neighbor’s residence through the back door,” police said.
Miller allegedly had soot on his face and clothing.
