A jury trial date has been set for a Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last year during an alleged domestic assault.
Joshua Andres Delgado, 25, was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to jail and court records.
A jury trial date was set for July 20, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Friday.
Delgado was indicted on Dec. 4, 2019, on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.
On Jan. 29, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Mallard Lane in reference to a family disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.
A woman told officers that she and Delgado began arguing and he started following her around the house. Police said that he “grabbed (the) victim and pushed her against a wall, punched her on her head, kicked her on her stomach and strangled her in a few different ways.”
Officers “photographed a broken chair ... and broken eyeglasses outside the door where (the) victim fled to call 911,” according to the affidavit.
During the assault, the woman said that Delgado sexually assaulted her. The victim was treated by EMS and had a forensic medical exam, police said.
“Suspect said that they had been arguing and that he had followed her around the house to annoy her and had ‘put her in bear hugs,’” according to the affidavit.
