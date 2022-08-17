Guillen composite photos

Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, left, was killed by fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, right, according to Army investigators. Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, center, is accused of helping Robinson hide Guillen’s body.

 Courtesy photos

Another trial date has been set in the federal case against a Killeen woman accused of helping to cover up the murder of a Fort Hood soldier more than two years ago.

So far, four trial dates have been set and rescheduled in the case against Cecily Aguilar, who is facing 11 criminal counts after police said she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, dispose of the body of Vanessa Guillen. Police said that Robinson, who later committed suicide, used a hammer to kill Guillen on April 22, 2020, in a Fort Hood arms room.

