Another trial date has been set in the federal case against a Killeen woman accused of helping to cover up the murder of a Fort Hood soldier more than two years ago.
So far, four trial dates have been set and rescheduled in the case against Cecily Aguilar, who is facing 11 criminal counts after police said she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, dispose of the body of Vanessa Guillen. Police said that Robinson, who later committed suicide, used a hammer to kill Guillen on April 22, 2020, in a Fort Hood arms room.
Aguilar, 23, has been in custody since her arrest on federal charges in July of 2020.
On Tuesday, at the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Waco, a fifth trial date was set, this one for Jan. 23, 2023.
Also during the hearing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright denied several motions that had been filed by Aguilar’s defense attorney.
He denied a motion to suppress and a second motion for a “bill of particulars.” Both motions were filed under seal on Feb. 25, and are not accessible to the public.
Lewis B. Gainor, Aguilar’s federal public defender, had filed another motion for a bill of particulars on Dec. 22, 2020, which initially was granted by the judge on Jan. 19, 2021.
Then, on Feb. 8, 2021, federal prosecutors filed a “motion for reconsideration” regarding the order on the bill of particulars. On March 29, 2021, Albright agreed with the U.S. and withdrew his initial order on the defense motion.
The first motion for a bill of particulars asked for the judge to require that prosecutors disclose more information on each of counts in the indictment.
“Ms. Aguilar requests a bill of particulars ... in order to properly prepare her defense, avoid surprise at trial, and clarify the charges in order to avoid future prosecution for the same alleged offenses,” according to the motion. “Through a bill of particulars, a prosecutor is required to advise a defendant of any essential detail omitted from the indictment ... when the charges in an indictment are so general that they do not advise a defendant of the specific acts of which she is accused.”
Months after Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton. On July 1, 2020, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police.
