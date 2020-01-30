BELTON — Two men will be facing juries in unrelated felony child sex cases from last year.
At pretrial hearings in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday morning, the court coordinator set a trial date for Duran Jermon Carradine, 28, of July 6.
Also on Thursday, Anthony Smith, the defense attorney for Leonardo Casias, 66, announced that he will be filing a motion to have his client’s bond reduced.
After the judge rules on the bond motion, a trial date will be set, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Casias, a former Killeen ISD kindergarten teacher, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $200,000 on the second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact.
Carradine was being held with bonds totaling $305,000 on five charges, including two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one third-degree felony charge of escaping while in custody. Carradine is also facing a state jail felony possession charge and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury, according to jail records.
His address is listed in jail records as Shreveport, Louisiana.
Casias
The Killeen Police Department received information that Casias engaged in inappropriate contact with a student in the 2016-2017 school year at Peebles Elementary School in Killeen, according to a news release by the Killeen Police Department.
A KPD investigator began an investigation into the case on Nov. 18, 2018, according to the arrest affidavit.
A student at the school told the investigator that Casias touched her inappropriately with his hand every day between August 2016 and January 2017, according to the affidavit.
The girl said “Casias would give her candy so she would not tell,” according the affidavit.
The former teacher was arrested in a town 180 miles from Killeen and extradited to Bell County, where he was booked on June 7, 2019.
Carradine
Carradine is accused of sexually assaulting two girls and later escaping from custody during a visit to the hospital last year.
Killeen police on July 9, 2019, responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of Tahoe Court, where they met a man who said that his two granddaughters, both younger than 10, were possibly victims of sexual assault, according to the arrest affidavit. The girls allegedly gave similar accounts of sexual abuse.
Carradine, who was in jail on other charges, denied that he had abused either child.
Almost a month later, on Aug. 2, police said that Carradine escaped from custody at a Harker Heights hospital after being treated.
