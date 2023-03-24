Sgt. Daniel Perry

Sgt. Daniel Perry

Dozens of people are set to testify during a trial of an ex-Fort Hood soldier who is accused of shooting and killing a Black Lives Matter protester in downtown Austin nearly three years ago.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, 35, who was stationed at Fort Hood at that time, was working as a rideshare driver on the night of July 25, 2020, when during a Black Lives Matter protest, he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster. Foster was armed with an assault-style rifle at the time.

