Jury selection began on Monday in the case of a Mississippi man accused of shooting and killing three people in Killeen in 2020.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 23, of Newton, Mississippi, has been held in the Bell County Jail since Sept. 3, 2020, in lieu of a bond of $2 million on a capital murder charge.
The three people killed — one woman and two men — were found inside an apartment in the early morning hours of March 14, 2020, at Summerlyn Apartments.
Killed were Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Fort Hood soldier Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23, according to KPD and Fort Hood officials, previously.
Morrow pleaded not-guilty on Dec. 15, 2020, during a formal arraignment hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, the same court in which the trial will be held this week.
On March 14, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a shots fired call at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue. The officer went through the apartment’s parking lot and did not see anything out of the ordinary, according to the arrest affidavit.
Just over 10 minutes later, the Killeen Fire Department was contacted about a water leak. They found a leak coming from apartment No. 1711.
“Because of the previous shots fired call, (the same officer) was dispatched back to the location to make sure the apartment was secure,” police said.
The officer opened the unlocked door and immediately saw “a bloody man, later identified as Allred, sitting on the couch with a video game controller in his lap,” according to the affidavit.
The officer then located the bodies of Cline and Delacruz, along with 17 bullet casings, all 9 mm, inside the apartment.
Morrow’s name came up early in the investigation when a friend of the victims said that he was supposed to go to the apartment on March 14, 2020, to smoke. The witness said that Morrow had a 9 mm handgun and described him as “trigger-happy,” police said.
Killeen police began surveillance on Morrow, and on March 20, 2020, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Morrow was in after the driver allegedly committed traffic violations.
Inside his backpack, police said they found a 9 mm pistol and the same brand of ammunition that had been present at the crime scene.
Police arrested Morrow, who agreed to speak with detectives. He told police that he had found the backpack, with the gun inside, a few days earlier in a park, after the homicides had occurred.
The affidavit did not explain how or why Morrow was let go following the March 20, 2020, arrest.
Detectives later said they found evidence that a person — a soldier in Killeen — had sold him the gun in 2019, according to the affidavit.
Later, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crime lab matched the casings found at the crime scene with the handgun, according to the affidavit.
