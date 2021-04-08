A Bell County grand jury indicted a Troy man after police said he stalked a person for a period of about six weeks.
Dustin Paul Bartholomew, 24, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $207,000 on charges of stalking, a third-degree felony; as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal trespass.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 9.
Starting on Nov. 24, 2020, and continuing through around Jan. 7, police said that Bartholomew harassed a person by following the person, watching their residence, and leaving unwanted presents, according to the three-page indictment.
The indictment alleges that Bartholomew had a dating relationship with the victim and that he engaged in conduct that caused the victim “to be placed in fear of bodily injury or death, or feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed or offended.”
The incidents allegedly occurred on Nov. 24, 2020, Dec. 10, 2020, Jan. 1, Jan. 3, Jan. 4 and Jan. 7.
No arrest affidavit was available for Bartholomew’s case.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Michael W. Gregory, 31, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Reginald M. Sanders, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James M. Dennis, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marcus J. Bacon, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Latoya K. Jackson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Vincent P. Gonzales, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Lerome Dixon II, 27, of Austin, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
