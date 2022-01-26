Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at midnight Tuesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 Block of Daisy Drive.
Assault by contact reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the in the 1500 Block of McCarthy Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 Block of East Veterans Memorial Avenue.
Assault of a family member reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 Block of Twin Creek Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Alexander Street and Greenwood Avenue.
False report to a peace officer reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 Block of Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Church Avenue and 2nd Street.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 Block of Norris Avenue.
Theft of vehicle reported at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 Block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault reported at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 Block of West Dean Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 Block of Estes Drive.
Harker Heights
Assailant arrested on charge of outstanding warrants at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of North Amy Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of failure to sterilize animal upon adoption at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 280 Block of Judy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 Block of Northern Dove Lane.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of controlled substance at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 Block of Lubbock Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 Block of Phil Avenue.
Accident reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 Block of West Avenue B.
Found property reported at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 Block of Skyline Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 30 Block of Cactus Drive.
Unattended death was reported at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 Block of West Avenue B.
Lampasas
Theft reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Harassment reported at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of controlled substance at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North Summer Street and West Avenue B.
Accident was reported at 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Hetherly Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
