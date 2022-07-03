Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:13 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
A theft was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Evetts Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of White Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:48 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Reports from Copperas Cove Police Department are not available on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Reports from Harker Heights Police Department are not available on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
An assault was reported at 6:35 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:17 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:06 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
An assault was reported at 2:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
