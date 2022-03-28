Two individuals were arrested Sunday after what a Killeen Police Department officer claims was assault against two emergency personnel at AdventHealth-Central Texas.
According to an affidavit obtained Monday, Alissa Harnage, 28, pushed and then punched an emergency services worker employed by AdventHealth’s behavioral health department after she was directed back to her room. The affidavit also states that Joshua Finley, 39, jumped on the back of the other emergency services worker and grabbed his neck while the assault took place.
The first worker suffered swelling as a result of the assault, the affidavit said.
The affidavit does not specify why Harnage was being redirected to her room. It does, however, make note of a video recording of the event, which it says was reviewed by a KPD officer.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Harnage and Finley are charged with assault of a public servant, a third degree felony. Both Finley and Harnage are listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail bond.
