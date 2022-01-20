Two Bell County men were indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury after police said they strangled women during separate, unrelated alleged assaults in Killeen last year.
Seth Carpenter, 19, of Belton and Lamont Terrell Hinton, 28, of Killeen each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking or strangulation.
Neither Carpenter nor Hinton were being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
Carpenter
On Aug. 22, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to a local hospital after a report of a domestic violence incident that allegedly had occurred in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive the previous day.
At the hospital, an officer met with a woman who said that her boyfriend, Carpenter, had “grabbed her and forced her to the ground and ‘choked’ her with his hands,” according to the arrest affidavit. “She advised that she almost lost consciousness and Carpenter continued to assault and choke her.”
The woman told police that Carpenter, who she said had been drinking alcohol, also threatened to shoot her but that he did not display his handgun during the alleged incident.
“Her injuries were consistent with what she stated Carpenter did to her…” including bruising on the sides of her neck and ears, face, back, arms, shoulders and legs, according to the affidavit.
Hinton
Killeen police on Sept. 21, 2021, responded to a residence in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road after a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend, Hinton, had assaulted her.
The woman told police that during an argument, Hinton began to leave the apartment to go to a family member’s home.
“As he was leaving, (the victim) said she tried to lock the door,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(She) stated that Hinton grabbed her arm and neck and threw her on the floor before starting to choke her and hit her head on the floor.”
The woman told police that when she tried to fight, he used her necklace to attempt to choke her.
“(She) blacked out and lost consciousness,” according to the affidavit. The woman told officers that she was experiencing pain in her head and neck, and police said they observed scratches, redness, bruises and blood on and around (the woman’s) neck ... upper back and arm.”
Hinton was not on scene when officers arrived, but police said that he went to the Killeen Police Department around 24 hours later to provide a statement.
“He admitted to choking (her); however, he claimed it was to stop ‘her rage,’” police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Michael L. York, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Kerrey L. Williamson, 30, of Killeen, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Cory Burwell, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Herbert Taylor, 26, of Killeen, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
Darron W. Knight, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Billy R. Walker, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Amanda N. Harkness, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Remy E. Lopez Jr., 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jonas Rosser Jr., 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Joseph Gray III, 50, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.
Waldemar Lebron-Colon, 27, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Ernest Blevins Jr., 48, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Roy K. Odom, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Jahvon R. Byrd, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Christopher S. Sandri, 24, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.
Marvin L. Jones, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of violation of a bond or protective order.
Melissa Gonzalez, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
