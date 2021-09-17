A grand jury indicted two Bell County men on unrelated felony charges after police said they molested or sexually assaulted children on multiple occasions.
Harvey Leonard Davis, 44, of Belton was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after an investigation by Harker Heights police. An investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department led to another indictment on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
Davis was being held on Thursday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $375,000.
In an unrelated case, David Anthony Cruz of Killeen was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Cruz, 35, was being held in jail with a bond of $200,000.
Cruz
Killeen police began investigating an allegation against Cruz after a girl younger than 14 years old made an outcry last year of sexual abuse. The girl told a forensic interviewer on Dec. 3, 2020, that Cruz “would force her to take drugs including weed, ice, cocaine and Ecstasy,” according to an arrest affidavit. “She was able to describe how each substance would make her feel.”
The girl said that the sexual assaults started more than 5 years ago, when she was 6 years old, police said. The incidents allegedly took place at his home in the 100 block of Pearl Avenue in Killeen.
Davis
The allegations against Davis date back to Feb. 1, 2019, when a detective with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate a reported sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred in Belton, Salado and Harker Heights.
The investigation began when on Jan. 21, 2019, the father of a girl who was younger than 14 years old told Waco police that his daughter had made an outcry of sexually abuse by Davis, a relative, according to an arrest affidavit. The offense allegedly occurred in February of 2018, police said.
A detective with the Harker Heights Police Department joined the investigation later, after a second alleged victim said that Davis had abused her in March of 2020. On Nov. 9, 2020, a girl who was younger than 14 years old, “made an outcry that (Davis) had sexually abused her and (the first victim) in Belton, Salado and Harker Heights,” police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Lakeisha R. Martin, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Sherman S. Freeman, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Joseph A. Quinonez, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Anthony G. Powell Jr., 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jocelyn R. Reed, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Johnnie R. Craig, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Emanuel K. Johnson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marcus D. McGee, 23, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Luis M. Cruz, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Laquita Jackson, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Nathaniel S. Murphy, 24, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Jobori D. Robinson, 38, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Jayson D. Ford Jr., 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Clifford D. Hopwood, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Rhonda R. Ellis-Tinsley, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Tamir I. Abdullah, 45, of Killeen, on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of prohibited weapon.
Lamar K. Johnson, 33, of Killeen, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Michael Manning-Key, 23, on a charge of robbery.
Aaron J. Nealy, 27, of Temple, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Diwani Timberlake, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of violation of bond or protective order.
Antonio Riddick, 45, of Killeen, on two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration.
John Fermin-Diaz, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Philemon L. Delouise, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Jametrius A. Wolf, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
George L. Shaw Jr., 35, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Deandre D. Davis, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Dealexius Hicks-Jones, 22, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.
Gerald D. Helmandollar, 66, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Xxavvian X. Lane, 24, of Killeen, on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Josue Nieves Reguero, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.