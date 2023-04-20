Two Bell County men were indicted this week on felony firearms charges after unrelated alleged incidents in Killeen and Harker Heights earlier this year.
Demoise Vanjuan Payne, 41, of Killeen was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $28,000, including a Class A misdemeanor charge of discharge of a firearm within a municipality.
In an unrelated case, William Paul Wyly, 25, of Heights also was indicted on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was listed in custody with a bond of $40,000, according to Bell County Jail records.
PAYNE
On Jan. 12, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue after a person reported a gunshot.
There, officers “made contact with (a man) who (said) that his friend, (Payne) had been walking across the street when (he) heard a gunshot,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(He) stated that he saw Payne fall to the ground, yelling that he shot himself in the ankle.”
The man who identified himself as Payne’s friend said that he took the shotgun into Payne’s fiancé’s house and “placed it in Payne’s private room before taking Payne to the emergency room.”
Police executed a search warrant at the residence, where they said they found the shotgun and shells.
Payne was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that Payne’s injuries consistent with a shotgun wound and “consistent with (the statement) that Payne shot himself in the ankle.”
WYLY
Heights police on Jan. 26, were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the city.
“The caller reported that a person approached the caller attempting to sell a firearm,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The caller asked if the firearm was stolen and the person told him, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ The caller declined to purchase the firearm but did take a photo of the firearm that showed the serial number.”
The person provided a description of the man, including tattoos on his face. Police said that based on this description, they realized that the witness was talking about Wyly, with whom they had prior interactions.
“Officers canvassed the nearby area and eventually located the suspect in the restroom of a residence,” according to the affidavit. “Officers located a firearm in the trash bag in the restroom. The serial number of the firearm was the same that was provided by the caller.”
When the alleged incident occurred, Wyly had just served a prison sentence on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident on March 14, 2021, that led to a crash along I-14. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Dec. 16, 2021, and was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak the same day to 18 months in prison with credit for time served, records show.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Charles L. Tillman Jr., 36, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Matthew T. Bruce, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Anthony M. Rivera, 35, of Kempner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Colton L. Mitchell, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Dalvante K. Darr, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
