Two Bell County men are required to register as sex offenders after both men were sentenced this week on felony charges following separate prostitution stings in Bell County.
During a sentencing hearing on Monday, Shaun Paul Moore, 41, was sentenced to five years in prison. Moore, of Kempner already had pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to second-degree felony charges of compelling prostitution of a person under the age of 18.
He had been out of jail on bond, but was booked back into the Bell County Jail following the sentencing hearing and was being held without bond on Tuesday.
In an unrelated case, 31-year-old Justin Carrera, of Killeen was sentenced in the same courtroom on Monday to a term of 10 years of deferred adjudication probation. He already had pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 to a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
He will have to serve 60 days of work release with Bell County as a condition of his probation, according to Bell County court records.
Carrera was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
Bell County court records show that both men were admonished by Judge Steve Duskie regarding Chapter 62 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which outlines the Texas Sex Offender Registration Program.
Moore
Moore and six other men were indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, after being arrested during a joint Texas Department of Public Safety and Killeen Police Department sting.
On Aug. 8, 2020, KPD’s Special Victim’s Unit, in partnership with DPS’s Human Trafficking Program, concluded a two-day child prostitution sting that netted seven men, including Moore.
“The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, in a previous news release.
She said the suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age.
“These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol,” according to the news release. “The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.”
Two guns were confiscated during the operation, according to KPD.
All six of the other defendants have been indicted.
Carrera
The case dates back to Aug. 7, 2020, when he was arrested by members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, according to a previous sheriff’s department news release.
Police said that Carrera scanned social media sites trying to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts. On Aug. 7, 2020, he traveled from Killeen to Belton believing he was meeting a 16-year-old girl when deputies arrested him without incident.
