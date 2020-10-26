Two charged in separate domestic violence, threat cases

An 18-year-old man is charged with physically injuring his younger sibling this past weekend.
Lashaun Izayah Marcell is facing a charge of injury to a child-intentional bodily injury, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Saturday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Chips Drive in reference to a domestic violence incident. The officers identified Marcell, who had been released to his family minutes earlier, after he had reportedly been knocking on doors and windows of neighboring houses.
According to officers, Marcell stated he had struck his younger sibling in the face “because he wanted to” and because other family members present wouldn’t give him a belt. One officer stated that Marcell showed no remorse for the incident. The victim told officers she had felt pain from the assault, which had taken place in the family living room while the victim was watching television, but no injuries were visible.
A review of Marcell’s criminal history showed three assault/family violence case filed within the last six months. including threats against his family, one incident involving a butter knife and another where he struck his sibling approximately 10 times, according to the affidavit. A relative of Marcell told an officer that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, psychosis and a possible developmental disability and that he is unable to distinguish between right and wrong.
Marcell’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, Clayton Allen Logsdon, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault-threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. On Friday KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of Cheaney Drive regarding an alleged assault involving a knife, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. The suspect, Logsdon, reportedly brandished a kitchen steak knife at a relative. A struggle ensued, ending with the victim leaving the house and then being locked out by Logsdon.
The victim told officers Logsdon had engaged in similar behavior before, as recently as Oct. 18. Logsdon denied making any threats, but admitted to stabbing a coffee table, according to the affidavit.
Logsdon’s bond has been set at $100,000.
