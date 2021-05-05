A Killeen man accused of murdering a Killeen detective and SWAT officer in 2014 will have four defense attorneys on his legal team after two more attorneys were added on Wednesday.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked nearly seven years ago, on May 10, 2014, on four capital felony charges. His bonds total $4 million.
Guy is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy is facing the death penalty.
Over the years, Guy has dismissed three teams of defense attorneys.
Last month, he officially hired Innocence Project of Texas Executive Director Mike Ware, who will be first chair, and Justin A. Moore, a criminal defense attorney from Dallas, as second chair.
During a short hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday, Ware obtained permission from the court to allow two more attorneys, Joseph Caleb and Phil Andonian, to participate on the case. The “pro hac vice” order was required because Caleb and Andonian are not licensed Texas attorneys.
Judge John Gauntt signed the order.
“I’ll certainly allow you to have some help,” Gauntt said.
Status hearings will be held every four to six weeks until a trial may happen.
“I want to keep this case going,” Gauntt said.
