Two drug warrants lead to arrests; burglary suspect charged

Two men are facing narcotics charges, resulting from the execution of two separate search warrants, and a third man is facing a burglary charge following investigations by the Killeen Police Department.
On Thursday, KPD officers executed a search and arrest warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Crestridge Drive in Killeen.
Tinnaj Nelson, 23, had been named and described in the affidavit for the search and arrest warrant, according to a separate criminal complaint affidavit.
During the search of the residence, officers collected plastic baggies of white oblong-shaped pills identified to be Xanax; a green leafy substance that field tested reliably positive as THC, which is an element found in marijuana; firearms; ammunition; and other narcotics-related paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.
Nelson’s bond was set at $75,000.
The following day a separate warrant was executed in the 3600 block of Aubree Katherine Drive, with Kewon Joell Mcneill named as the suspect in the warrant, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
Prior to the execution of the warrant, officers observed Mcneill leaving the residence in a vehicle he was known to operate. An officer observed the suspect fail to signal and initiated a traffic stop. After the smell of marijuana was detected, the suspect admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. During the search, marijuana, cash and a firearm were recovered.
When the warrant was executed at the residence, 45 pounds of leafy substance believed to be marijuana, as well as pills believed to be oxycodone, were found, along with approximately $69,320 in U.S. currency, firearms, including a stolen one, and ammunition.
Mcneill’s bond was set at $75,000.
In an unrelated incident, Joshua Vazquez-Vargas, 32, has been charged with burglary of a building, stemming from a Sept. 22 incident.
On that day a victim called KPD to report that multiple tools had been taken without his consent from his backyard shed. Surveillance video showed a white male, whom an officer recognized as Vazquez-Vargas.
Detectives then met with Vazquez-Vargas at his workplace, where he admitted to entering the shed and taking the tools but denied that he left with them, claiming that the tools were returned to the shed.
There were no reports that substantiated Vazquez-Vargas’ claims, and the victim claimed the tools were still missing.
Vasquez-Vargas’ bond is set at $50,000.
