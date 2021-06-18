Two men from Killeen were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week after police said the men assaulted people in unrelated alleged incidents earlier this year.
Lakeith Leeshawn Moore, 24, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he shot and injured a man in April.
Moore was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on the second-degree felony charge.
In an unrelated case, Shaun Renee Tennessee, 41, was indicted on a charge of assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
He was not listed in custody on Thursday.
Moore
Killeen police on April 27 were dispatched to the 300 block of Gilmer Street in reference to a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, a woman at the scene told police, that “she and (Moore) got into a verbal argument outside the apartment complex when Moore stole her car keys and cellphone and started walking off,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman said a man and a woman, who lived at the apartment, came out to help her. At that point, Moore allegedly pulled a gun and shot the man before running away, police said.
The gunshot victim was taken by helicopter to a Temple hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, police said.
Tennessee
On April 8, Killeen police conducted a traffic stop in the area of 10th Avenue and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When the officer approached the passenger-side window, he noticed the passenger, whom they later identified as Tennessee, holding a small clear plastic baggie that contained an unknown substance, according to the arrest affidavit.
When the officer opened the door and told both occupants to put their hands in front of them, Tennessee told the officer, “I got some weed,” police said.
Tennessee allegedly tried to get out of the vehicle so the officer attempted to handcuff him, according to the affidavit. Police said that Tennessee then struck the officer in the head, leading to visible injuries.
Police said they found multiple baggies in a black pouch. One baggie contained a crystal-like substance that weighed 2.2 grams and later tested positive for methamphetamine. Another baggie contained a rock-like substance that weighed 1.9 grams and later tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Vonna A. Flores, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Francisco Benavidez, 32, of Jarrell, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
David Garcia Jr., 47, of Bryan, on three counts of indecency with a child.
Benson L. Conyers, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
David J. Walker, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Reno Isaguirre, 36, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jacqueline K. Norris, 33, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cady D. Falkner, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct.
Reginald Byerly, 32, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Erik M. Murray, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dominique K. Perkins, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Roweina T. Crawford, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brenda Williams, 59, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James E. Washington, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Linnies Lee Jackson, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Sahmir D. Rivera, 21, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Latisha N. Charity, 28, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Victor W. Vale III, 28, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kenneth D. McClin, 46, of Copperas Cove, on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Idarius D. Dale, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Wesley D. Battles, 30, of Killeen, on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
