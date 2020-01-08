Two men were indicted on Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on unrelated felony drug charges.

Neither Frank Herbert Hill, 42, nor Kenneth Ray Collins Jr., 38, were listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Both were indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, repeat offenders.

