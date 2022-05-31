A drive-by shooting outside a house party in south Killeen Sunday left two people injured, police said Tuesday.
At 9:43 p.m. Sunday, Bell County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive, in south Killeen, in reference to a report of "a shots fired disturbance in progress," according to a news release Tuesday.
"Upon officer arrival, a victim was located with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity (non-life threatening)," police said.
The first victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple by helicopter, police said, where he was listed in stable condition.
An additional victim was later identified at AdventHealth hospital in Killeen, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower extremity, police said. "It was reported that a friend had driven him to that hospital. He was treated for the injury and discharged a short time later," the Bell County Sheriff's Department reported.
Sheriff's Department investigators determined the incident occurred outside of "a residence being leased to host a large party," according to the release.
"Call history showed this to be the third call for service at this location this year," police said. "The suspect(s) were reported to have fired the shots from a moving vehicle upon departing from the house party. One of the two victims reported to have been working as security for the event, and gunfire was exchanged."
Police said the case remains under investigation with the Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division and as of Tuesday afternoon no arrests had been made.
