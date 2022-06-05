Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12;16 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Lake Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Dunn Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9;47 a.m. Saturday in the area of 22nd Street and Hall Avenue.
A theft was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Gray Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:34 a.m. Saturday in the area of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Williamson Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 12th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Alta Mira Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
No police reports are provided from the Copperas Cove Police Department on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No police reports are provided from the Harker Heights Police Department on weekends.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:03 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:59 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Child endangerment was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:52 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Ave.
A disturbance was reported at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of South Western Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
