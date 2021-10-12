Two local men were arraigned on Sunday after being accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Both suspects, Jaylen Henderson and Antwon Lewis, were given bail of $150,000 each by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
On Oct. 8, Killeen police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bull Run Drive in Killeen and met with two victims, the arrest affidavit said.
The two victims gave the police statements. Each victim described a black vehicle pulling up next to them. The vehicle was driven by a Black male with gold/bleached tips and a gray shirt, later identified to be Antwon Lewis. The passenger of the vehicle was also a Black man wearing a black shirt, later to be identified as Jaylen Henderson, the arrest affidavit said.
Both of the suspects produced a firearm and pointed them at the victims, demanding their property. The victims gave them their cellphones, then ran to one of the victim’s parents’ home and called the police, the arrest affidavit said.
One of the stolen phones was tracked to the surrounding area of Janelle Drive and Wingfield Drive. Later, A vehicle matching the description was spotted in the area as well as three men walking to a local gas staion. One of the men had bleached, tipped hair, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers stopped the three men and noted that two of the men matched the victims’ descriptions. Henderson was searched and officers found a firearm and one of the victims’ stollen cellphones on his person, the arrest affidavit said.
The officers were able to confirm the phone was the victim’s based on the type of phone and the victim had the correct password to access the phone.
One of the victims was able to identify both Henderson and Lewis as the men who stopped them while the other was unable to make an identification, the arrest affidavit said.
Both men were arrested with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Each man received an accumulated bail of $150,000.
In an unrelated arraignment, Jimmy Perez was arraigned on Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $19,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
