Two men from Killeen were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on unrelated felony charges after alleged high-speed police pursuits starting in Nolanville.
Vasante Nieem Williams, 23, and Gregory Lamar Willis, 26, each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Neither man was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.
Williams
On March 27, at around 12:52 a.m., a Nolanville police officer was doing speed enforcement around the intersection of Avenue I and Spur 439, when the officer noticed a vehicle exceeding the 30-mph speed limit, according to the arrest affidavit.
“I clocked the vehicle at a speed of 90 mph,” the officer said in the affidavit. “As the vehicle approached me, I engaged my emergency lights and began to pull into the roadway, but the vehicle, which appeared to be a Mercedes, passed me.”
The officer pursued the vehicle through the cities of Harker Heights, Belton and Temple at speeds of more than 100 mph, before coming to a stop near Canyon Creek Road in Temple, police said.
The driver was identified as Williams, according to the affidavit.
Willis
In the early morning hours of March 23, another Nolanville police officer was doing speed enforcement on Interstate 14, when he used a radar system to clock a vehicle traveling at 104 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone, according to the arrest affidavit.
“As the vehicle neared, I activated the overhead emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the officer said in the affidavit. “I attempted to close the distance with the vehicle and observed that the vehicle was not stopping but it was accelerating away.”
The officer said the vehicle exited off the interstate and ran a red light at the intersection of I-14 and Indian Trail Drive before allegedly returning to the interstate, still traveling at speeds topping 100 mph.
Police said the vehicle exited again, this time in Killeen, where it eventually struck a curb near Illinois Avenue and Grey Fox Trail. Airborne, the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest in a large, grassy area.
Police identified the driver as Willis, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Brandy J. Schneider, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Sabastian R. Nath, 33, of Copperas Cove, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Tosha M. James, 45, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jazmine M. McClain, 25, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Elyshia S. Bullion, 20, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rohan R. Sulaymaan, 18, of Temple, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Linda G. Loggins, 62, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tremel C. Route, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Ciero B. Bajoie-Johnson, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Richard B. Curtis II, 37, of Belton, on a charge of injury to a child.
Tyquann Spring, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tyreesha Walker, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of arson of a building.
