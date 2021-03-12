Two Killeen men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week after police said that officers were assaulted during separate alleged incidents.
Dekari Marquel McBean, 25, and Jorge Ivan Perez-Calderon, 28, were indicted on third-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant. Perez-Calderon was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $213,000. He is facing two other third-degree felony charges, deadly conduct discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest, search or transport and false alarm or report.
McBean was not listed in jail on Thursday.
McBean
Killeen police on Jan. 5 were dispatched to the 4200 block of Captain Drive in reference to an unknown problem. Upon arrival, officers saw two women and McBean in front of the home.
“The suspect began to quickly move behind the officer’s patrol vehicle while the women urged the suspect to ‘quit playing around,’” according to the arrest affidavit. “(McBean), while 10 feet away from the officer and in a poorly lit area, quickly pulled up his shirt and mimicked drawing a firearm and pointed it at officers.”
Police told McBean that he was going to be detained “for officer safety.”
Police said that McBean began to run away and officers gave chase.
Officers “eventually caught him and grabbed his arm and pushed him into a vehicle…suspect then swung his head and struck (the officer) in the face, causing blood to spill from a gash on the officer’s face,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that there was a lengthy physical struggle before they were able to handcuff McBean.
Perez-Calderon
On Dec. 13, 2020, KPD officers responded to a domestic violence report in which the suspect was identified as Perez-Calderon. When officers tried to arrest Perez-Calderon and place him in handcuffs, he began to resist and pull away from officers, police said. In the ensuing struggle, Perez-Calderon allegedly struck one of the officers with his hand, causing pain and visible swelling on the lip.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Brandon Gray, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Taurus B. Stubbs, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Alvin W. Alexander, 43, of Killeen, on one count of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rian P. Williams, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jamie D. Bailey, 45, of Austin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Ricky K. Martin, 56, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Carmella J. Miller, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Lajuan Degrate-Walker, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Tristian Harris, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Jeremiah Tennison, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Mykael J. Morrisette, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joel Y. Rodriguez-Sierra, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Jalyn R. Holloway, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Dana C. Lee, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shyheim K. Matthews, 19, of Killeen, on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kary L. Booker AKA Kerry L. Booker, 45, of Killeen, on two counts of indecency with a child.
Christopher Zepeda, 57, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
