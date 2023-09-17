A Killeen man who rented a car from a local agency in 2020, and did not return it was found guilty of felony theft earlier last week and sentenced to a term of probation.

John Vincent Manibusan, 68, was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on a state jail felony charge of theft of service in an amount of $2,500, or more but less than $30,000. He pleaded guilty on July 19. Bell County court records show that he was found guilty on Wednesday.

