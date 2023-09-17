A Killeen man who rented a car from a local agency in 2020, and did not return it was found guilty of felony theft earlier last week and sentenced to a term of probation.
John Vincent Manibusan, 68, was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on a state jail felony charge of theft of service in an amount of $2,500, or more but less than $30,000. He pleaded guilty on July 19. Bell County court records show that he was found guilty on Wednesday.
Judge Wade Faulkner, who presides over the 478th Judicial District Court, then sentenced Manibusan to a term of four years of probation. Faulkner increased the community service hours to 300, from 200 hours, according to court records.
On Aug. 10, 2020, Killeen police were contacted by the assistant manager of a rental car agency located in the 8100 block of South Clear Creek Road. The manager told police that Manibusan “rented a white KIA Sorento...and failed to return the vehicle at the appointed time,” according to an arrest affidavit. “On May 17, 2020, (Manibusan) entered into a written agreement for rental and return of the vehicle on May 21, 2020.”
The manager provided police with a copy of the rental contract; a contact log documenting her attempts to contact (Manibusan) for return of the car; and a demand letter sent by certified mail on July 20, 2020, to (his) address, according to the affidavit.
After no response, the vehicle officially was reported as stolen.
“On Aug. 13, 2020, (a KPD detective) made contact with Manibusan, who admitted that he rented the car, signed for it and gave it to a friend but could not remember the friend’s name,” police said. Manibusan “agreed to call (the detective) on Aug. 17, 2020, with the friend’s name. (He) called me on that date to report that he could not find the person’s name or remember who he gave the car to after he rented it.”
Manibusan agreed to meet the detective but then did not show up.
“I sent him text messages and received no response,” according to the affidavit. “The next day, I spoke with (Manibusan’s) sister asking her to have (him) contact me. I have not heard from the suspect.”
Manibusan has two prior narcotics convictions, 13 eviction cases and several contract violations that resulted in him being sued in civil court, according to Bell County court records.
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same courtroom on Friday, a 51-year-old man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation for using a firearm to threaten a neighbor during a confrontation last year in Killeen.
Tony Steve Meyer was indicted on Oct. 26, 2022, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Meyer pleaded guilty on June 1.
On Friday, Faulkner, following a plea agreement, sentenced Meyer to eight years of deferred adjudication probation. As conditions of probation, he is not allowed to possess a firearm during that time period and to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family members, according to Bell County court records.
The case dates back to Sept. 8, 2022, when Killeen police responded to a residence in the city regarding a confrontation between two men.
Meyer and his neighbor “had a disagreement earlier that day regarding an incident where (the neighbor’s) dog had been alleged to have bitten Meyer’s wife and dog on the previous Friday,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Meyer (said the neighbor) had refused to pay for the medical bills for Meyer’s dog and (said) he would walk his dog by Meyer’s house right then.”
Meyer returned home and retrieved a rifle before seeing the neighbor and his dog walk toward Meyer’s residence.
“Meyer then admitted to pointing the rifle at the dog and then shooting rounds off near the dog, (saying) he was trying to scare the dog away,” according to the affidavit.
Killeen police reviewed surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home “that showed the interaction between Meyer and (the neighbor) on the sidewalk,” police said. “Meyer can be seen on the public sidewalk, with a rifle in his hand. Another individual, later confirmed to be (the neighbor), can be seen walking a dog on the sidewalk.”
The footage also shows Meyer raise the rifle in his neighbor’s direction and fire into the ground toward his dog.
