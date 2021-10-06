Two Killeen residents were taken into custody after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon revealed the presence of marijuana in their vehicle.
The driver, Jerica Johnson, already had a drug-related warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody.
The passenger, Theodore Porter, was taken into custody after a search revealed marijuana on his person.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Porter’s bail at $19,000. The driver’s bail amount had not been released as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Killeen police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a defective tail light, the affadavit shows.
The police officers noted that the driver had an active warrant and was placed under arrest.
Police officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, the arrest affidavit said. Officers conducted a search of probable cause on Porter and realized the odor became stronger around his legs.
Porter was instructed to remove his shoes and officers found a green leafy substance in a cigarillo, the arrest affidavit said.
At the jail, a full search was conducted and officers found that Porter also possessed a crystal like substance in his sock.
The police officers conducted a reliable field test on the substance and it tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine weighing less than 1 gram, the affidavit said.
Porter was charged with knowingly possessing controlled substances less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.