Killeen Police Department detectives are looking for Killeen residents Glenda Guidry, 48, and Joseph Barnett, 50, after they were accused of stealing mail in the area, according to the Killeen Department Facebook page.
Guidry is suspected of stealing mail from mailboxes and using stolen checks or debit/credit cards. Barnett is a known associate of Guidry and cashed one of the stolen checks, police said.
Guidry is wanted for forgery and fraudulent use of identifying information. Barnett is wanted for fraudulent use of identifying information, according to KPD. Barnett has been seen driving a black 2017 Honda Accord in Killeen.
Those who know the whereabouts of the fugitives, should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go to bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.