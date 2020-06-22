Two Killeen women have been arrested in connection to the Evergreen Drive shooting last week that left one man dead.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned 24-year-old Breez Collier and 18-year-old Jessica Hampton on Sunday, each given a murder charge and handed bond of $1 million.
On June 14, officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived at the scene they located 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him deceased at 2:52 a.m. on scene and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas. According to the arrest affidavit, the examiner’s office ruled Ali-Barnett’s death a homicide.
In the reports, extracted data from the phone that belonged to Ali-Barnett indicated that he met Collier through a website.
According to police, a Ring surveillance video from another residence on Evergreen showed Ali-Barnett’s car parked on the street and “a woman came out of the car talking on her cellphone and pacing.” In another video clip, as reported in the arrest affidavit, three individuals are walking in front of a residence and later “running away from where the body was located.”
When Collier was arrested on Saturday on a warrant, Hampton was with her and arrested on unrelated charges.
Police said when Hampton was at the city jail she spoke on her involvement in the incident. In addition, police said when they searched Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett.
Both women were listed in the Bell County Jail website Monday.
