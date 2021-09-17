A Killeen woman who was sentenced earlier this year to almost 20 years in prison for armed robbery was sentenced to another prison term earlier this week for an unrelated felony offense.
On Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, 20-year-old Lanae Tipton pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to five years in prison on the second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Police said that on Oct. 27, 2019, she and a man broke into a person’s home and assaulted him. The co-defendant in that case, Broderick Calvin Travick, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in April to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation. A plea deal had been reached in his case.
The five-year prison term will run concurrently with the 19-year prison sentence that was handed down by a jury earlier this year, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday.
After a two-day trial, a jury on July 28 found Tipton guilty of an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Killeen Mall on Feb. 20, 2020.
Tipton has been held in the Bell County Jail since Feb. 22, 2020.
In an unrelated case that was heard in the same court on Thursday, Brandy Jermiah Bennett, 18, was sentenced to seven years behind bars for her role in an armed robbery last year that left a man bloodied with a gunshot wound.
She was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000, on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member, and no bond on the aggravated robbery charge.
Bennett pleaded guilty on July 22 to the first-degree felony charge.
Tipton
Tipton’s case dates back to Oct. 28, 2019, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Nadine Drive in reference to a report of a burglary. There, officers spoke with a man who said that the previous day, two people he knew “forced their way into his home and assaulted him,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that “Travick (sneaked) into his house through a window and proceeded to physically assault him, causing bodily injury. During that assault, Tipton made entrance into the house and proceeded to physically assault (the victim) as well.”
A KPD detective spoke to Travick over the phone on Dec. 4, 2019, at which time he admitted to sneaking into the house through a window to fight the man, and then opening the door to his girlfriend, Tipton.
“Travick stated the reason for the fight was based on an argument between Tipton and (the victim),” police said.
Bennett
On July 9, 2020, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a shooting call. When they arrived, they learned that a victim had already been taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police found shell casings and blood trails in the area, as well as a witness who believed they saw four young males jumping nearby fences and running.
Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital, who said she had been walking down the street with two friends when they encountered three young males — who police said are juveniles — and a young female, who she recognized as “Brandy” from Instagram, according to an arrest affidavit.
One of the juveniles produced a firearm and demanded they give them their belongings, then fired a shot in the air when they refused. The victim said the group took items from her, and then ran. When she chased them, the male with the gun turned and shot her.
Police said the victim’s friends verified her account of what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.