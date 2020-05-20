Two people were custody in the Lampasas County Jail on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly injuring a child.
According to a news release from the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a telephone call from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple on May 12 at approximately 1:32 a.m., reporting that a 3-month-old female was in the emergency room with numerous skeletal fractures. She is expected to recover from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The child was reported to have been residing at a residence in Lampasas County.
An investigation by police concluded that the child’s parents, Keilyla Taijeron and Lucio Cuellar, “established probable cause to believe they were culpable in the injuries sustained by the infant.”
The pair were arrested on Tuesday, and each were charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a second degree felony.
Each was given a bond of $100,000.
