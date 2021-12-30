A Killeen traffic stop Tuesday led to the arrest of two men for illegal drugs, the Killeen Police Department confirmed Wednesday.
Tuesday, in the 900 block of West Jasper Road, five KPD vehicles could be seen responding to an incident in the parking lot of Mickey's Laundromat in Killeen.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Wednesday the police presence was in response to a traffic stop.
"On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at approximately 5:32pm, officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver BMW vehicle, occupied by two males, for a traffic violation in the 900 block of W. Jasper Road," Miramontez said. "As officers approached the vehicle, they immediately noticed the odor commonly associated with marijuana emitting from the vehicle and green leafy substance in plain view inside it. Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail."
