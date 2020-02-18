Two men pleaded guilty on Tuesday on unrelated felony charges after police said that one man choked a woman last year and the other used a handgun to rob two people sitting in a car in 2017.
Lamarkius Quentrell Minton, 19, of Killeen was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with a bond of $75,000 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. His sentencing is set for April 7 in the 426th Judicial District Court, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
Horace Eric Aldridge, 27, of Bastrop was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $82,500 on the third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking as well as a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records.
Garza said that sentencing for Aldridge, who pleaded guilty in the same court on Tuesday, is set for March 31.
Minton
Minton was 17 years old when he was arrested after robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint on Oct. 9, 2017.
Minton passed two people sitting in a car after midnight in the 2600 block of Maria Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
A few minutes later, the car turned around and pulled up alongside their car. Police said Minton then got out of the car and tapped on the window with what was believed to be a handgun.
The two people sitting in the car rolled down the car window and Minton shoved the gun into the car and demanded money, taking wallets and cellphones.
Police found Minton less than five minutes later, walking away from a car that matched the description given by the victims. Minton was with three people, two of whom were minors.
Officers searched the car, where they found a wallet belonging to one of the victims, according to the affidavit.
Aldridge
Killeen police received a report on July 18, 2019, from a woman who said that the previous day Aldridge “assaulted her by grabbing her hair, kicking her and putting his hands around her neck to choke her,” according to the arrest affidavit. The woman said that “Aldridge held her down and stated he was going to kill her.”
Police noticed finger-shaped bruising around the woman’s neck.
A witness reportedly saw the assault and gave police an account of the incident.
