A drive-by shooting at a residence in Killeen resulted in two men being arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
Court records indicate the two men arrested were Kanterrius Javon Johnson and Tyshaun Lamar Degrate, after they crashed the car they were driving into a parked truck nextdoor to the house at which they allegedly fired the shots.
The incident was all recorded on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera, which clearly captured two suspects described as two Black males flee from the scene on foot, according to the arrest affidavit.
Both suspects admitted to being in the vehicle during the drive-by shooting and subsequent crash, before fleeing and then getting caught by police, the affidavit states.
Bail for each defendant was set at $250,000 by Justice of the Peace Nicola James. Jail records indicate that both men were still in custody Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.