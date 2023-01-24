A drive-by shooting at a residence in Killeen resulted in two men being arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.

Court records indicate the two men arrested were Kanterrius Javon Johnson and Tyshaun Lamar Degrate, after they crashed the car they were driving into a parked truck nextdoor to the house at which they allegedly fired the shots.

